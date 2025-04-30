Donovan Leon News: Brilliant shift in net

Leon had five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 4-0 win over Lens. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Leon earned his ninth clean sheet of the Ligue 1 season with one of his best performances of the campaign on Sunday. The 32 year old keeper made five saves with all of them coming from inside his own box, made four diving saves, and finished with a goals prevented tally of 1.43. Leon has been one of the best keepers in the league all season, owning a save percentage of 72.5 which is the seventh best mark among all Ligue 1 goalies. He will likely have an easier time in net against 16th placed Le Havre this Sunday.