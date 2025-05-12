Donovan Leon News: Concedes once in draw

Leon had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Nantes.

Leon conceded one goal Saturday, a Louis Leroux strike in the 62nd minute which tied the match at 1-1. He made just one save, his fewest since March 30. He faces a very difficult matchup Saturday versus Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain in the season finale, a side which has scored 89 goals through 33 matches this season.