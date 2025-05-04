Donyell Malen News: Strikes crossbar late in match

Malen had three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Fulham.

Malen entered as a substitute and nearly extended Aston Villa's lead, hitting the underside of the crossbar in stoppage time but also missing a one-on-one situation a bit earlier against Bernd Leno. His pace and movement posed challenges for Fulham's defense during his time on the pitch as he brought a big impact off the bench with three shots, a record for him in the Premier League. The Dutch forward will aim to bring impact again on Saturday against the Cherries.