Douglas Augusto News: Takes three shots in win Saturday
Douglas Augusto registered three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montpellier.
Augusto didn't find the back of the net in this win, but he was active and created havoc from his role in central midfield. Augusto was a regular starter for Nantes this season and featured in the XI in each of his 28 league appearances, tallying four goals and two assists.
