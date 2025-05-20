Fantasy Soccer
Douglas Augusto News: Takes three shots in win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Douglas Augusto registered three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over Montpellier.

Augusto didn't find the back of the net in this win, but he was active and created havoc from his role in central midfield. Augusto was a regular starter for Nantes this season and featured in the XI in each of his 28 league appearances, tallying four goals and two assists.

