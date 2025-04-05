Douglas Luiz Injury: Available against Roma

Luiz (thigh) "was back with the group in practice Friday and will be a bench option versus Roma," coach Igor Tudor announced.

Luiz will return after missing the past four contests and six of the last seven due to consecutive thigh issues. He'll at most make a cameo in his first game back, also because he didn't have a consistent role beforehand. He has posted three shots (zero on target), three key passes, 11 crosses (one accurate) and eight corners in his last five appearances (two starts).