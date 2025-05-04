Duane Holmes Injury: Set to return this next week

Holmes (ankle) has completed his recovery from injury with Preston North End and will return to Houston next week, said President of Football Operations Pat Onstad.

Holmes could made his MLS debut as early as mid May as he has completed his recovery from an ankle injury. He signed from Preston North End, however remained in England to complete his rehab before officially moving to Houston. He appeared in 29 EFL matches in 2024/25, starting six of those games while scoring and assisting twice.