Duje Caleta-Car headshot

Duje Caleta-Car Injury: Decent outing off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 12:55am

Caleta-Car played 68 minutes in Saturday's clash against Monaco after replacing Clinton Mata who suffered an injury injury.

Caleta-Car played more than one hour on Saturday after that Clinton Mata picked up an injury in the 22nd minute. The Croatian defender had a good outing making several clearances and tackles, although it didn't help the team enough to secure some precious points. He will likely be the starter in central defense for the final game against Angers on Saturday if the injury to Clinton Mata reveals to be serious.

Duje Caleta-Car
Lyon
More Stats & News
