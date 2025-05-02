Fantasy Soccer
Dusan Vlahovic Injury: Available against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Vlahovic (thigh) returned to full training during the week and will be called up for Sunday's match versus Bologna, Sky Italy reported.

Vlahovic has shaken off a minor muscular problem and will compete with Randal Kolo Muani to lead the line, but he's more likely to begin on the bench since he didn't practice with the group for the entire week. He has notched three assists, four key passes and one cross (zero accurate) in his last four showings, always firing off multiple attempts, totaling 13 (five on target). His last goal dates back to late February.

Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus
