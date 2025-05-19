Dusan Vlahovic News: Scores in Sunday's win

Vlahovic scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Udinese.

Vlahovic found the back of the net in the 88th minute Sunday off an assist by Kenan Yildiz, securing all three points for Juventus in the second to last match of the season. It marked his first goal since Feb. 23 and his 10th of the season. He finished the match with two shots in his 17 minutes off the bench.