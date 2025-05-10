Dusan Vlahovic News: Subbed in late versus Lazio

Vlahovic (thigh) had six touches and one clearance in four minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lazio.

Vlahovic played limited minutes as the game didn't break in his favor since Randal Kolo Muani scored and Juventus endured an early red card. His main competitor has found some rhythm, which could impact his minutes in the last two matches, as the two have rarely played together. He had put up multiple shots in his past four showings prior to this short one, totaling 15 (five on target), adding three assists, four key passes and one cross (zero accurate).