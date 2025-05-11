Dwight McNeil News: Delivers assist from corner

McNeil assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 win against Fulham.

McNeil provided the assist for Michael Keane's goal with a well-placed corner to the back post. His delivery was precise and allowed Keane to head home unchallenged. McNeil's set-piece proficiency added a crucial dimension to Everton's attack after coming off the bench. He made a good impact to record his second goal contribution in the last two games and will look to add a third in a row against Southampton on Sunday.