Dwight McNeil News: Starts and scores

McNeil scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Ipswich Town.

McNeil had been eased into Everton's rotation following his return from a knee injury, and Saturday marked his first start since Dec. 4. The decision to start McNeil proved worthwhile, considering he was the one who scored Everton's second and draw-confirming goal this weekend. Even with a long-term knee injury, McNeil will finish this season with four goals, which is more than his three from the 2023-24 Premier League.