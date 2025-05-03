Fantasy Soccer
Dwight McNeil headshot

Dwight McNeil News: Starts and scores

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

McNeil scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Ipswich Town.

McNeil had been eased into Everton's rotation following his return from a knee injury, and Saturday marked his first start since Dec. 4. The decision to start McNeil proved worthwhile, considering he was the one who scored Everton's second and draw-confirming goal this weekend. Even with a long-term knee injury, McNeil will finish this season with four goals, which is more than his three from the 2023-24 Premier League.

Dwight McNeil
Everton
