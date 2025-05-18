Fantasy Soccer
Dylan Batubinsika

Dylan Batubinsika News: First goal in loss to Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Batubinsika scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toulouse.

Batunbisiki got his first appearance since March Saturday as he replaced Maxime Bernauer after 46 minutes. The defender made a clearance, an interception and tackle but his key contribution was netting his first goal, St Etienne's second. From 25 appearances (22 starts) he has also contributed to three clean sheets.

Dylan Batubinsika
St. Etienne
