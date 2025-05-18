Dylan Batubinsika News: First goal in loss to Toulouse

Batubinsika scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Toulouse.

Batunbisiki got his first appearance since March Saturday as he replaced Maxime Bernauer after 46 minutes. The defender made a clearance, an interception and tackle but his key contribution was netting his first goal, St Etienne's second. From 25 appearances (22 starts) he has also contributed to three clean sheets.