Dylan Chambost headshot

Dylan Chambost News: Five crosses Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Chambost had five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal.

Chambost recorded five crosses Wednesday, his seventh match this season with five or more. He also tied a season high with two accurate crosses and took four corners on the attack. He did not take a shot however, his fourth match this season without one. On the defensive end he won two duels and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Dylan Chambost
Columbus Crew
