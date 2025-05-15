Dylan Chambost News: Five crosses Wednesday

Chambost had five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus CF Montreal.

Chambost recorded five crosses Wednesday, his seventh match this season with five or more. He also tied a season high with two accurate crosses and took four corners on the attack. He did not take a shot however, his fourth match this season without one. On the defensive end he won two duels and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.