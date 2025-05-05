Dylan Chambost News: Scores opener Saturday

Chambost scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 4-2 win versus Charlotte FC.

Chambost opened up the scoring Saturday with an unassisted close-range strike in the 25th minute, marking his first goal of the season. He set season highs with four shots and seven corners and also recorded seven crosses, his second-most in a match this season. He also won three tackles and five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.