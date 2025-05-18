Dylan Chambost News: Seven crosses in draw

Chambost recorded two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Chambost had a productive match Saturday. He recorded seven crosses for the third time this season and created three chances for the fourth time this season. He added four corners and two off-target shots on the attack. On the defensive end he won three duels, made two clearances and blocked one shot as he played the full 90 minutes for the fifth consecutive match.