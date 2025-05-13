Eberechi Eze News: Bags brace versus Spurs

Eze scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Eze kept his hot streak alive Sunday as he scored both of his side's goals, a strike in the 45th minute assisted by Daniel Munoz, then another in the 48th minute set up by Ismaila Sarr. He now has 15 goal contributions on the season, with seven of them coming in the last seven matches. He has also scored five of his seven goals in the last six matches. He will look to keep his great run of form in the FA Cup Final Saturday versus Manchester City.