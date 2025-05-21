Fantasy Soccer
Eberechi Eze News: Continues scoring run

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Eze scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 4-2 win versus Wolverhampton.

Eze was once again able to find the back of the net and continue his scoring run Tuesday, finding the back of the net in the 86th minute of the contest. This marks his sixth consecutive game with an assist, now with seven goals during that span. This brings the attacker to 16 goal contributions in 33 appearances (30 starts) this league season.

Eberechi Eze
Crystal Palace
