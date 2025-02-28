Eberechi Eze News: Earns assist

Eze assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Tuesday's 4-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

Eze saw his first goal contribution in four appearances Tuesday, assisting a goal in the 59th minute of the contest. He now has eight goal contributions in 23 appearances this season, with six being assists. He was active all around the field and had a solid two-way outing also, notching three chances created, four shots and six crosses in the attack to go along with six tackles in the defense.