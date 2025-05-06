Eberechi Eze News: Nets from penalty spot

Eze scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Monday's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

Eze continued his high form Monday after seeing another goal, finding the back of the net in the 60th minute from the penalty spot. This makes it three goals in his past three appearances, registering eight shots during that span. He now has five goals in 31 appearances this season, bringing him to 13 goal contributions.