Eberechi Eze News: Scores lone goal of FA Cup final

Eze scored one goal on two shots (one on target) in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Eze was yet again a major impact in Palace's performance, as the attacker would bag a goal in the 16th minute, the lone and winning goal of Saturday's contest. This was his fourth goal of the FA Cup season, now with 11 across all competitions this season. That said, he also has a goal in their past five outings, with six goals during that span.