Eddie Nketiah News: Brace Tuesday

Nketiah scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Nketiah was back in the starting role for the first time in four appearances Tuesday, seeing 81 minutes of play. He would score a brace in the match, finding the back of the net in the 27th and 32nd minutes in rapid succession. He now has three goals and one assist in 28 appearances (nine starts) this season.