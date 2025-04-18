Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ederson headshot

Ederson Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Ederson (groin) is out for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "[He's] not ready for tomorrow. I don't know [when he will be available]. For the game he is not ready."

Ederson isn't an option for Saturday's trip to Everton as he struggles with a groin injury he aggravated against Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper will be on the sideline meaning Stefan Ortega will be in for the start against Everton.

Ederson
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now