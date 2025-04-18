Ederson Injury: Remains out

Ederson (groin) is out for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "[He's] not ready for tomorrow. I don't know [when he will be available]. For the game he is not ready."

Ederson isn't an option for Saturday's trip to Everton as he struggles with a groin injury he aggravated against Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper will be on the sideline meaning Stefan Ortega will be in for the start against Everton.