Ederson Injury: Remains out
Ederson (groin) is out for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Pep Guardiola. "[He's] not ready for tomorrow. I don't know [when he will be available]. For the game he is not ready."
Ederson isn't an option for Saturday's trip to Everton as he struggles with a groin injury he aggravated against Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper will be on the sideline meaning Stefan Ortega will be in for the start against Everton.
