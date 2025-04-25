Ederson Injury: Unlikely Sunday

Ederson (groin) is unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi final, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "We'll see. [He] is coming back training a little bit. But I don't know if he'll be ready for this game, hopefully the next one."

Ederson has trained a little bit this week with the team but it seems unlikely that he will feature in Sunday's FA Cup game against Forest. He appears to be aiming for a return against Wolverhampton next Friday. Stefan Ortega will remain the starting goalkeeper until Ederson fully returns.