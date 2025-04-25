Fantasy Soccer
Ederson headshot

Ederson Injury: Unlikely Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Ederson (groin) is unlikely to feature in Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi final, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "We'll see. [He] is coming back training a little bit. But I don't know if he'll be ready for this game, hopefully the next one."

Ederson has trained a little bit this week with the team but it seems unlikely that he will feature in Sunday's FA Cup game against Forest. He appears to be aiming for a return against Wolverhampton next Friday. Stefan Ortega will remain the starting goalkeeper until Ederson fully returns.

Ederson
Manchester City
