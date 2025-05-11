Fantasy Soccer
Ederson News: Easy day against Southampton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Ederson registered no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Southampton.

Ederson would have a very easy day in net Saturday, with the Brazilian not forced to make a single save on his way to a draw. This is his second consecutive clean sheet and his second straight match not being forced to make a save. He will hope for a similar outcome when facing Crystal Palace on May 17.

Ederson
Manchester City
