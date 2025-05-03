Ederson News: Easy outing during return

Ederson made no saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton.

Ederson returned to the starting XI following an injury and after going unused last outing. He couldn't have asked for an easier outing, not seeing a single shot on net against Wolves. This brings the goalie to eight clean sheets in 23 appearances this season, two off of last season's total, although he has appeared 10 fewer times than last campaign.