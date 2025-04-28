Ederson News: Fires three shots in Lecce tilt

Ederson had three shots (one on goal), one clearance and two chances created and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lecce.

Ederson was lively in the final third but had a lopsided display, as he's usually busier on the other end. He has registered at least one shot and one tackle in five of his last six outings, amassing 10 (two on target) and nine (seven won) and notching 11 key passes and five interceptions.