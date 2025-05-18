Edgar Ivan Lopez News: Scores off bench against Tigres

Lopez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Tigres.

Lopez made a rare presence as Paulinho's substitute for the final stretch of the semifinals clash, finding the net with a right-footed strike in the 79th minute. The former Tijuana player scored for the first time since August 2024, though he had previously assisted once in the current season. However, he's unlikely to play a much bigger role in the remainder of the tournament as he competes with Paulinho and Robert Morales.