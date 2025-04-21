Fantasy Soccer
Edier Ocampo News: Busy in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Ocampo generated three shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Ocampo was busy throughout Saturday's draw, and worked excellently down the flank to provide a creative spark. The wing-back was excellent throughout despite failing to get on the scoresheet. Ocampo's offensive upside could keep him in the starting XI, or at least in a larger role off the bench for the foreseeable future.

