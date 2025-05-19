Edier Ocampo News: Single shot Saturday

Ocampo recorded one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Ocampo struggled to find space to work throughout Saturday's clash, faltering in the few times he got on the ball as well. It wasn't the best showing for Ocampo, who also got booked early and had to play around that. Still Ocampo is back fit and back competing for consistent minutes in a red-hot Vancouver side.