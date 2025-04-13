Edimilson Fernandes Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Fernandes (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's match against Saint-Etienne since he hasn't fully recovered from his injury.

Fernandes is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out of Sunday's clash with Les Verts. He will likely be assessed early next week to determine the extent of the issue and whether he needs to miss additional time. That said, he is the fourth choice in midfield so his absence does not directly impact the starting XI.