Edoardo Goldaniga headshot

Edoardo Goldaniga News: Logs two clearances against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Goldaniga generated one cross (zero accurate), one block and two clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Parma.

Goldaniga didn't have a remarkable display but was part of a respectable defensive effort, as Como blanked their opponents for the fourth game on the trot. He has always put up multiple clearances during such a stretch, amassing 15 and logging five tackles (three won), four interceptions and two blocks.

