Edson Alvarez Injury: Future uncertain at West Ham
Alvarez (back) doesn't have a possible return date after not being mentioned by manager Graham Potter the last two press conferences.
Alvarez doesn't seem likely to stay with West Ham after the season and a supposed back injury is keeping him out of the squad. Given his future at the club, he may not be in a squad again, depending on how things play out. He's had a tough fall from relevance, once a key aspect in midfield to never really finding his footing this season with 19 starts from 25 appearances.
