Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez Injury: Future uncertain at West Ham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Alvarez (back) doesn't have a possible return date after not being mentioned by manager Graham Potter the last two press conferences.

Alvarez doesn't seem likely to stay with West Ham after the season and a supposed back injury is keeping him out of the squad. Given his future at the club, he may not be in a squad again, depending on how things play out. He's had a tough fall from relevance, once a key aspect in midfield to never really finding his footing this season with 19 starts from 25 appearances.

Edson Alvarez
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now