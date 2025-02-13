Edson Alvarez Injury: Option for Saturday

Alvarez (strain) is an option for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to manager Graham Potter.

Alvarez looks to be back in the fold for Saturday after time out due to a strain, with the midfielder having trained this week. This is solid news for the club after he missed their last match due to a strain, but he appears to have overcome that injury. He is a regular starter, starting in 15 of his 20 appearances, so he will hope to see the start if fit Saturday.