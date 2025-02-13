Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Edson Alvarez headshot

Edson Alvarez Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Alvarez (strain) is an option for Saturday's match against Brentford, according to manager Graham Potter.

Alvarez looks to be back in the fold for Saturday after time out due to a strain, with the midfielder having trained this week. This is solid news for the club after he missed their last match due to a strain, but he appears to have overcome that injury. He is a regular starter, starting in 15 of his 20 appearances, so he will hope to see the start if fit Saturday.

Edson Alvarez
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now