Edu Exposito headshot

Edu Exposito Injury: Back available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Exposito (undisclosed) will be available for Saturday's clash against Atletico, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference, according to Xavier Boro for La Grada Online.

Exposito was forced off against Mallorca before the international break due to injury, but it was a minor issue, and he is available for Saturday's game. However, he is expected to return to his bench role against Atletico.

Edu Exposito
Espanyol
