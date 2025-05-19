Edu Exposito News: Four shots in loss

Exposito had four shots (two on goal), seven crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Osasuna.

Exposito had a complete game although he couldn't help his team secure a point. He was active in the frontline and made a strong impact with four shots and seven crosses, both of which were season highs for the midfielder. He also created three chances and will aim to bring that impact into the final game of the season against Las Palmas on Saturday, hoping to find a goal contribution this time.