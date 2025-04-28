Fantasy Soccer
Edu Exposito headshot

Edu Exposito News: Seven crosses in 1-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Edu Exposito had one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Villarreal.

Exposito took seven crosses, including three corners, in which he completed two. He had completed two assists in the season in total, with both coming in his last five matches. This was his seventh start of the season with the last five coming in a row.

Edu Exposito
Espanyol
More Stats & News
