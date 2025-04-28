Edu Exposito News: Seven crosses in 1-0 defeat
Edu Exposito had one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Villarreal.
Exposito took seven crosses, including three corners, in which he completed two. He had completed two assists in the season in total, with both coming in his last five matches. This was his seventh start of the season with the last five coming in a row.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now