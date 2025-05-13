Eduard Atuesta Injury: Returns to training

Atuesta (neck) was back in team training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against Charlotte, according to Mike Gramajo of WESH 2 News.

Atuesta is seeing progress this week after missing the club's last two contests, as he was back in training for the club Tuesday. This is good news ahead of Wednesday's match, as he could feature in that contest. However, it may still be too soon, possibly instead returning against Inter Miami on Sunday.