Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eduard Atuesta headshot

Eduard Atuesta Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Atuesta (neck) was back in team training Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against Charlotte, according to Mike Gramajo of WESH 2 News.

Atuesta is seeing progress this week after missing the club's last two contests, as he was back in training for the club Tuesday. This is good news ahead of Wednesday's match, as he could feature in that contest. However, it may still be too soon, possibly instead returning against Inter Miami on Sunday.

Eduard Atuesta
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now