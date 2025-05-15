Eduard Lowen Injury: Starts to train Thursday
Lowen (not injury related) was in training Thursday, accoridng to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Dispatch.
Lowen was out last week after taking some time away from the team due to a non-injury-related reason. However, he is back with the team, as he was included in training Thursday. This is good news for the club, as he is typically a starter and could see a return in their next match.
