Eduard Lowen Injury: Won't face Sporting

Lowen is going to be out for Wednesday's match, with the midfielder out not due to an injury but instead due to undisclosed reasons. Luckily for the club, this won't force a change, as he has not played in their past seven games. That said, he will hope to return soon and reclaim the starting role he held at the start of the season.