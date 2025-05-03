Fantasy Soccer
Eduard Lowen News: On bench for Seattle clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Lowen (personal) is on the bench for the weekend's meeting with Seattle Sounders.

Lowen was a consistent starter and set-piece taker before missing five MLS matchups due to suspension and personal reasons. He scored one goal while playing as a central midfielder throughout the first five games of the season, and he also averaged 2.6 tackles per contest in that period. He should be back in contention with both Marcel Hartel and Tomas Ostrak going forward.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
