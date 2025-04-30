Eduard Lowen News: Trains with team
Lowen (personal) was back in training with his teammates Wednesday, accoridng to Matt Baker of KTRS550.
Lowen has been out due to some personal issues but is now back with the team after training Wednesday. This is good news for the club as he is likely now considered an option. He is a regular starter when fit and with the club, starting in all five of his appearances, so he will hope to see the start immediately.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now