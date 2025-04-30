Fantasy Soccer
Eduard Lowen News: Trains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Lowen (personal) was back in training with his teammates Wednesday, accoridng to Matt Baker of KTRS550.

Lowen has been out due to some personal issues but is now back with the team after training Wednesday. This is good news for the club as he is likely now considered an option. He is a regular starter when fit and with the club, starting in all five of his appearances, so he will hope to see the start immediately.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
