Eduardo Aguirre News: Does dirty work in win
Aguirre recorded two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.
Aguirre was a key factor in Atlas's crucial victory over Queretaro on Wednesday. In 90 minutes played, the striker won the most duels in the match with nine, won a penalty, completed both of his dribbles, and made six defensive actions. The penalty he won was crucial, as Uros Djurdjevic would go on to slot it home to win the match.
