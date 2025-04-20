Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Aguirre headshot

Eduardo Aguirre News: Does dirty work in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Aguirre recorded two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Aguirre was a key factor in Atlas's crucial victory over Queretaro on Wednesday. In 90 minutes played, the striker won the most duels in the match with nine, won a penalty, completed both of his dribbles, and made six defensive actions. The penalty he won was crucial, as Uros Djurdjevic would go on to slot it home to win the match.

