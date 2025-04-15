Eduardo Aguirre News: Scores an astonishing goal

Aguirre scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Aguirre put on a show in attack on Saturday against league leaders Toluca. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored two goals from four shots (four on target, one blocked). One of the goals came from point-blank range, and the other was from a long-ranged free kick that generated 0.03 expected goals. Aguirre may have meant to put in a cross and lucked into the highlight, but he nonetheless now has three goals in his last three Liga MX starts.