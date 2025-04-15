Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Aguirre headshot

Eduardo Aguirre News: Scores an astonishing goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Aguirre scored two goals to go with five shots (four on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Aguirre put on a show in attack on Saturday against league leaders Toluca. In 90 minutes played, the striker scored two goals from four shots (four on target, one blocked). One of the goals came from point-blank range, and the other was from a long-ranged free kick that generated 0.03 expected goals. Aguirre may have meant to put in a cross and lucked into the highlight, but he nonetheless now has three goals in his last three Liga MX starts.

Eduardo Aguirre
Atlas
