Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Doubtful against Barcelona

Camavinga (groin) is a doubt to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday after dealing with a muscle problem at the end of Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Getafe, coach Carlo Ancelotti said in a press conference. "We'll have to see tomorrow, but both Camavinga and Alaba have two muscle problems in their legs, and it's difficult to recover for Saturday. The only option for Saturday is Fran Garcia."

