Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eduardo Camavinga headshot

Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Suffers serious adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 2:59am

Camavinga is likely ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a complete tear of his left adductor tendon, the club announced.

Camavinga is out for the Classico against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday and could also miss the remainder of the season after suffering a complete tear of his left adductor tendon. That said, his absence should open the door for increased playing time in the midfield for Spanish teammate Dani Ceballos.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now