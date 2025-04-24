Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Suffers serious adductor injury

Camavinga is likely ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a complete tear of his left adductor tendon, the club announced.

Camavinga is out for the Classico against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday and could also miss the remainder of the season after suffering a complete tear of his left adductor tendon. That said, his absence should open the door for increased playing time in the midfield for Spanish teammate Dani Ceballos.