Eduardo News: Scores in win

Eduardo scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Eduardo found the ball on a set play after a header from John Kennedy and made it count in the 82nd minute of the game. The defender achieved his first goal and second direct contribution in 15 matches played for Tuzos. He tends to be more reliable at stopping opponents' attacks, with his averages of 3.8 clearances and 1.7 interceptions per contest representing the fourth-highest and highest figures on the team, respectively.