Edwin Cerrillo News: Set for another suspension

Cerrillo generated one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Cerrillo is back on the suspension list, picking up his eight yellow card of the season. He has only missed games through suspension, starting all 16 MLS games for the Galaxy while collecting 18 tackles (10 won) and 12 clearances. Isaiah Parente or Elijah Wynder are option to start against St Louis in his absence.