Edwin Mosquera headshot

Edwin Mosquera Injury: Stretchered off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mosquera (undisclosed) was subbed in late in Sunday's clash against Miami and was stretchered off at the final whistle after appearing to suffer an injury. However, coach Ronny Deila could not confirm his status in the postgame press conference, Sydney Hunte reports for Scarves and Spikes.

Mosquera was subbed in late and appeared to suffer an injury within a minute of coming on, as he was stretchered off at the final whistle. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will miss time. That said, he has been a bench option this season, so his potential absence should not impact the starting XI.

Edwin Mosquera
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
