Edwin Mosquera News: Three crosses from bench
Mosquera had three crosses (zero accurate) and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Philadelphia Union. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 93rd minute.
Mosquera appeared off the bench yet again Saturday, still having yet to see a start in his eight appearances. He would see a decent bit of work in his 23 minutes of play, notching three crosses. He remains at one goal contribution this season, with that coming in their season opener.
